Bear sighting near Quinnipiac gate prompts warning

A bear sighting near the campus of Quinnipiac University in Hamden prompted a warning from police on Wednesday.

Police said the bear was spotted near the Harwood Gate on the main campus.

It eventually returned to Sleeping Giant State Park.

Within the past year, police said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection reported 14 bear sightings in Hamden.

They said black bear populations continue to grow in the state.

Also, ever since the tornado destroyed wooded areas on May 15, they expected more sightings to occur because of the loss of habitat.

Police said the primary contributing factor to bears wandering into populated areas is the presence of food.

They warned homeowners never to feed bears, either intentionally or accidentally.

Police said residents can report bear sightings to DEEP at 860-424-3333 or the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.