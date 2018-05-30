PD: Man pulled knife out during fight in West Hartford Center

West Hartford police have arrested an Ellington man who is accused of threatening someone with a knife.

It happened in an alley between Bartaco and Barcelona off Farmington Avenue in West Hartford Saturday night.

When police arrived, the suspect, identified as Abdelrahman Dafr Alsalman, ran but was later found on LaSalle Road.

He was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with police, and breach of peace.

He’s expected to appear in court next month.

