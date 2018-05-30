10 Ansonia students arrested after fight breaks out at school

Nychelle Hamilton, 18, and Emony Hamilton, 19, were among the 10 arrested (Ansonia Police)

Ansonia police arrested 10 students Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at the high school.

School officials said in a letter that the fight among nine female students happened just after 7 a.m. at the school.

It happened in the cafeteria.

The school security resource officer and several teachers stepped in to stop the fight and called the police.

School officials said the nine students were arrested taken into custody, along with a male student who is accused of verbally assaulting a teacher.

Of the female students arrested, police said three were 14, two were 15, one was 16 and one was 17.

There were two more students who were arrested and identified by police as 19-year-old Emony Hamilton and 18-year-old Nychelle Hamilton.

Police said there were minor injuries consisting of scratches.

In a letter, school Superintendent Carol Merlone said “This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

She went on to say “We thank our SRO, our staff and Ansonia Police for their quick action in containing the situation.”

All of the students were suspended from Ansonia High School amid the investigation.

Police said the fight on Wednesday was the result of an ongoing problem between two groups of females, where officers investigated three other incidents and made arrests since February of this year. Police said the previous incidents involved some of the females that were arrested on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.