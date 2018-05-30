Suffield woman arrested for family violence offenses

Allison Murray was arrested by Suffield Police for family violence (Suffield PD)

Suffield Police arrested a woman after a family violence incident that happened in April.

According to Suffield Police, Allison Murray, aka Elizabeth Anne Godek, 42, is accused of assaulting the victim by grabbing the victim around the throat and leaving visible bruising.

On Wednesday, at around 11 a.m., Murray was arrested at an apartment in Hartford by members of the United States Marshal Service and the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force.

Police have been attempted to locate Murray since the incident happened.

Murray was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Murray was held on $1,000 bond and will appear in Enfield court on Thursday.

Suffield Police said anyone needing resources for domestic violence can contact the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence or the Network Against Domestic Violence of North Central Connecticut.

