Family of teen killed in Florida shooting starts UConn scholarship fund

A family from Florida, whose son was killed in the Parkland school shooting, is starting a UConn scholarship fund in his honor.

Alex Schachter, 14, wanted to attend UConn and play in the university's marching band.

He was shot to death back in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The scholarship will be available each year.

Earlier this year, UConn presented Schachter's parents with a posthumous letter of admission as a music major. He was a trombone player.

Schachter was one of 17 people killed in the February 14 shooting.

