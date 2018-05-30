Fairly quiet but warm to end May... June kicks off with humidity, rain and perhaps some thunder

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Forecast is on track:

After a sunny start, clouds will continue to increase and there could be a couple of showers around by the evening commute (isolated, especially western CT) … highs will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow will be warmer AND muggier… there will be a a chance for rain (scattered) with at times some downpours, even some rumbles of thunder late in the day.

Saturday: rain early that eventually tapers off… cloudy, muggy otherwise.

Sunday: less humid, intervals of sunshine.

Next week looks to start out cool and wet.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

THURSDAY, THE LAST DAY OF MAY…

As high pressure continues drifting away from New England, moisture associated with a warm front will advance toward the region from the southwest. So after a sunny/bright start to the day, clouds will be on the increase… becoming mostly cloudy by this afternoon. While most of the day will be dry for many towns, isolated showers will be possible late afternoon through the evening hours. Highs will be mainly in the 70s due to abundant cloud cover and the onshore flow.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1ST…

The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut on Friday and that means the month of June will start out warm and humid. Highs will range from 80-85 away from the coast and dew point temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Alberto will combine with an approaching cold front and therefore showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially later in the day. While we don’t expect a washout, some showers and storms will produce very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy.

The front will move through the state slowly at night and the threat of heavy rain will continue. It is going to be a mild, muggy night with areas of fog and lows 65-70.

THE WEEKEND…

The front will slowly drift to the south of New England on Saturday, but moisture will linger. Showers are likely, but they may decrease in coverage by mid to late afternoon. The sky will be cloudy and temperatures probably won’t rise any higher than the 70s. The air will be humid, but it may start to dry out a bit later in the day.

A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southward into Southern New England on Sunday. Therefore, we expect a weather over the 2nd half of the weekend. A northeasterly flow could keep the sky generally cloudy, but we will likely see intervals of sunshine. We are forecasting highs 70-75 away from the coast. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and cool on Monday with periods of rain and highs only in the 60s. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will likely create a steady east to northeasterly breeze.

The storm will depart on Tuesday, but rain will linger as the jet stream carves out a deep upper level low over the Northeast. It’ll be another cool day with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY…

It should be a better day, but a storm off the New England Coast won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting dry weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It could be a rainy day on the Cape. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs near 70 degrees.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

