The transition from May to June won't be a smooth one!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

It turned out to be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine and lower humidity! Dew point temperatures dropped to 50 degrees in Windsor Locks and Willimantic by mid-afternoon. With the center of high pressure drifting off the coast of New England, a nice southeasterly breeze developed. As a result, temperatures struggled to reach 70 degrees along the beaches in New London County. However, the mercury reached 85 degrees at Bradley International Airport before the southeasterly flow began to cool things off.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

This evening will be quite pleasant with a few clouds and a pleasant breeze. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. Overnight, we can expect increasing cloudiness due to the onshore flow. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s across most of the state.

THURSDAY, THE LAST DAY OF MAY…

High pressure will continue to drift away from New England and moisture associated with a warm front will advance toward the region from the south and west. Therefore, the sky will be mostly cloudy or it will become mostly cloudy. While a shower or two is possible, most of the day will be dry. Highs will be mainly in the 70s due to abundant cloud cover and the onshore flow.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1ST…

The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut on Friday and that means the month of June will start out warm and humid. Highs will range from 80-85 away from the coast and dew point temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Alberto will combine with an approaching cold front and therefore showers and thunderstorms are likely. While we don’t expect a washout, some showers and storms will produce very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy.

The front will move through the state slowly Friday night and the threat of heavy rain will continue. It is going to be a mild, muggy night with areas of fog and lows 65-70.

THE WEEKEND…

The front will slowly drift to the south of New England on Saturday, but moisture will linger. Showers are likely, but they may decrease in coverage by mid to late afternoon. The sky will be cloudy and temperatures probably won’t rise any higher than the 70s. The air will be humid, but it may start to dry out a bit later in the day.

A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southward into Southern New England on Sunday. Therefore, we expect a dry day. A northeasterly flow could keep the sky generally cloudy, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we had intervals of sunshine. In other words, it could turn out to be a pretty nice day. We are forecasting highs 70-75 away from the coast. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and cool on Monday with periods of rain and highs only in the 60s. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will likely cause a steady east to northeasterly breeze.

The storm will depart on Tuesday, but rain will linger as the jet stream carves out a deep upper level low over the Northeast. It’ll be another cool day with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY…

It should be a better day, but a storm off the New England Coast won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting dry weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It could be a rainy day on the Cape. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs near 70 degrees.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

