Reward offered for information on fox killed in Guilford

A reward is being offered for information on a fox that was killed in Guilford (Diane Honer)

The search is on for whoever set a trap that killed a female fox.

Now, her five young babies are without their mother.

The fox was found dead in a yard in a Guilford neighborhood and now there is a reward for information leading to whoever did this.

Cameras capture 5 young fox kits romping around all alone in a yard in the Indian Cove Association neighborhood in Guilford.

This was not too far from where their mother was found dead.

“We put out a reward of $1,000 to try to find who set the trap,” said Laura Simon of the Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association.

The Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association says the fox likely got caught in a leg-hold trap based on her injuries.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also investigating and says those types of traps are allowed in Connecticut, but only during trapping season.

Trapping season ended in the middle of March.

If investigators determine someone set an illegal trap, or set a legal trap outside of the season they could be arrested.

Illegal hunting is a Class D misdemeanor.

The average fox weighs 12 pounds, lives in wooded or swampy areas, and survives on small rodents.

They're also known to help control the tick population because they eat mice and small rodents that play host to ticks.

Some wildlife advocates say this type of death is another reason why Connecticut should ban the leg-hold trap.

Eight states have banned or severely restricted using that type of trap, including our neighbors to the north in Massachusetts and the east in Rhode Island.

Environmental Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information should call DEEP or the State Wildlife Rehabilitators and tips will be kept confidential.

To see more pictures of the fox pups, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.