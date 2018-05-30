Body found on Groton shoreline identified, isn't linked to missing boaters/kayaker

Police are investigating after the body of an older man was found near a marina in Groton on Wednesday.

Authorities said this is not connected to the missing boaters and kayaker crews were searching for earlier this week.

Police identified the man as Kenneth A. Johnsen, 66, of Des Moines, Iowa.

Johnsen's body was found near the mooring field in the Noank area, between a boat and a dingy, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The autopsy results for Johnsen are pending further studies.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.