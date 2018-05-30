Body found on Groton shoreline isn't linked to missing boaters/kayaker

Police are investigating after the body of an older man was found near a marina in Groton on Wednesday.

Authorities said this is not connected to the missing boaters and kayaker crews were searching for earlier this week.

The man's body was found near the mooring field in the Noank area, between a boat and a dingy, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

