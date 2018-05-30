Endorsed CT Dem. candidates discuss plans for the state

Democrats are working to energize voters and convince them they have a plan to fix the state.

Candidates who got the party's endorsement at this month's convention say they're ready to lead Connecticut.

This could be a battle between experience and fresh new faces.

"I am not going to be Mr. Popular but I am going to have an honest, balanced budget that gets this state moving again,” said Ned Lamont, Democratic candidate for governor.

Lamon easily won the convention.

He isn't ruling out raising taxes or streamlining services to reduce costs and is criticizing Republican candidates for promising to help Connecticut’s financial problems by as eliminating the state income tax, which he says is unrealistic.

Lamont rolled down Front Street in Hartford with most of the Democratic slate of candidates.

His chosen Lt. governor is Susan Byesiewicz and both are familiar faces,

Lamont has run for US Senate and governor. Byesiewicz served as secretary of the state, briefly a candidate for governor, and then Attorney General.

They call themselves battle tested, but voters may be looking for something else.

"I’m going to be going town by town, having those conversations, door knocking myself. This is a grassroots effort and that's what's going to win in the primary,” said Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman, Democratic candidate for Lt. governor.

Bermudez-Zimmerman has very little political experience. She's a union negotiator yet at the convention she managed to get nearly 40 percent of the delegates.

"I think people want to person who brings experience, the best qualifications and the best vision to the job,” said Byesiewicz.

There’s also Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, an ex-con who didn't get enough votes at the convention, but is feverishly collecting signatures to be on the primary ballot. He needs more than 15,000 and he says he has nearly 20,000.

There were plenty of other candidates who got enough votes at the convention to be in a primary.

One of them is Chris Mattei who is running for attorney general.

He says he’s disappointed with Wednesday’s event with only slate candidates, claiming they're the democratic party. He says these party politics are what frustrates voters.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.