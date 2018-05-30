Person seriously injured after being hit by tree in Cromwell

A person was seriously injured after a tree hit them in Cromwell.

The incident happened on Coles Road.

The Cromwell Fire Department said a tree was being taken down when the incident happened.

The tree hit the ground then kicked back and hit the person.

The person was taken to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The person has not been identified.

