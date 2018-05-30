911 call released after Manchester mom left children in hot car

Lashonna Chambers is accused of leaving three young children in a hot car in Manchester Wednesday. (Manchester police)

Manchester Police arrested a mother who is accused of leaving three young children in a hot car Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Buckland Hills Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Lashonna Chambers, 33, was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police said it was 82 degrees outside when the children were inside the Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The vehicle was off and its windows were slightly cracked.

"I sat there and said ‘please tell me there’s not a kid in there, please tell me that’s not happening'," said Ashlee Pascarelli, who was one of the many eyewitnesses who saw police tend to the three children.

Police said Chambers left her 5, 2, and 1-year-olds in the van for about 25 minutes while she went shopping inside.

After shoppers heard cries coming from the van, they alerted Walmart managers, who then called the police.

Police released the employee's 911 call on Thursday.

"They are crying in there. They do have the windows cracked. I just think it’s really hot," a caller is heard saying.

The children were evaluated on the scene and released to the custody of a family member. The Department of Children and Families was notified.

Chambers was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of June 12.

All of the children are expected to be okay, but police said this serves as a reminder to parents as the weather heats up.

A San Francisco State University study shows that at 80 degrees outside, temperatures inside a car can reach 109 degrees after just 20 minutes.

"Whether it’s five minutes or ten minutes, to go inside, it’s inexcusable," Pascarelli said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.