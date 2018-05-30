911 call released after Manchester woman left children in hot car

Lashonna Chambers is accused of leaving three young children in a hot car in Manchester Wednesday. (Manchester police)

Manchester Police arrested a woman accused of leaving three young children in a hot car Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Buckland Hills Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Lashonna Chambers, 33, was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police said it was 82 degrees outside when the children were inside the Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The vehicle was off and its windows were slightly cracked.

A Walmart employee reported that the "infants were screaming and crying." Police released the employee's 911 call on Thursday.

Police said they determined that the children were in the vehicle for about 25 minutes.

Police have not released the ages of the children.

The children were evaluated on the scene and released to the custody of a family member. The Department of Children and Families was notified.

Chambers was held on a $10,000 bond and given a court date of June 12.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.