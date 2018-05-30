Manchester mom arrested after leaving 3 children in hot car

A mother was arrested at a Walmart in Manchester after leaving 3 young children in a hot car (WFSB)

Manchester Police arrested a mother after leaving 3 young children in a hot car on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Buckland Hills Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Lashonna Chambers, 33, was charged with 3 counts of risk of injury to a minor, 3 counts of reckless endangerment.

Police said it was 82 degrees outside when the children were inside the car.

All three children were Chambers'. Police have not released the ages of the children.

The children were evaluated on the scene and released to the custody of a family member.

Police have not released a mug shot of Chambers.

