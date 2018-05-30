Clinton Fire Department alerts residents of scam

The Clinton Volunteer Fire Department is alerting residents of a phone scam going around.

In a Facebook post, they said that resident will ‘never get a phone call from the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department soliciting donations of any monetary amount.’

The caller ID may say ‘VOL FIRE ASSOCIATION’ when contacted by the group.

The fire department says these calls are definitely scams and people should not fall for them.

