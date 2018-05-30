Coventry Police investigating a shots fired incident, police pursuit

Flanders Road is blocked off by police during the investigation (WFSB)

Coventry Police are investigating a shots fired incident that led to a police pursuit on Wednesday night.

According to police, they received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. from a resident inside Flanders Road.

The resident told police that they believed shots were being fired at the house and that someone was trying to kick the door in.

No one inside the home was injured.

The incident began as a domestic dispute and the suspect targeted the specific house.

Coventry Police said the suspect had left the home in a car.

UConn and State Police found the suspect's vehicle on Route 32 in Mansfield.

The suspect pursued police onto I-84 and was stopped on the highway.

Police arrested the suspect and will be charged by State and Coventry Police.

