Dog killed in Coventry domestic assault that ended with police pursuit

Daniel Ballard was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident and police pursuit in Coventry. (State police/WFSB)

Coventry police are investigating a shots fired incident that led to a police pursuit on Wednesday night.

According to police, a resident on High Street said she was the victim of a domestic assault.

Daniel Ballard, 36, of Coventry, faces charges for the pursuit portion of the case so far.

Police said a dog was found to have been hit by the gunfire while inside the house. It had to be euthanized.

The victim told police she fled with her three young children in a vehicle to a friend's house on Flanders Road. She then called police to report what was happening around 7:30 p.m.

Police said they urged the victim to go directly to police headquarters.

However, the friend told police that she believed shots were being fired at the house and that someone was trying to kick in the door. She was there watching the victim's children.

No one inside the home was injured, but another resident of the home reported 20 rounds of ammunition being fired into the house.

The friend called police to report the shots around 7:50 p.m.

Police said the woman locked herself and the children in a bathroom of the house while she was on the phone with a dispatcher. She was able to give police the name of the person she believed was doing the shooting and his 2011 Chevy Silverado description.

Coventry police said the suspect had left the home in his car before they arrived.

University of Connecticut and state police found the suspect's vehicle on Route 32 in Willington.

The suspect was pursued by police onto Interstate 84 at speeds of 90 mph and was stopped at the exit 66 off ramp in Vernon.

Ballard was taken into custody and charged for the pursuit by state police. He was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, throwing objects at a motor vehicle, operating without insurance, reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He's being held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Rockville on Thursday.

Charges for the domestic incident are expected to be filed by Coventry police later in the day on Thursday.

