Dog killed in Coventry during domestic assault that ended with police pursuit

Daniel Ballard was arrested in connection with a shots fired incident and police pursuit in Coventry. (State police/WFSB)

Coventry police are investigating a domestic assault where shots were fired, which led to a police pursuit on Wednesday night.

According to police, a resident on High Street said she was the victim of a domestic assault.

Daniel Ballard, 36, of Coventry, reportedly got into an argument with his wife at their Coventry home on Wednesday night.

He then allegedly followed her to another house, as she tried to get away. That's where she called the police.

When he got to the home that's when police said he tried to force his way in, but when he couldn't, he started firing his gun.

The person in the house told police there were at least 20 rounds fired everyone was hiding in a bathroom.

Police said a dog was found to have been hit by the gunfire while inside the house. It had to be euthanized.

While she was locked in the bathroom, police said the victim was able to give police the name of the person she believed was doing the shooting and his 2011 Chevy Silverado description.

Coventry police said Ballard had left the home in his car before they arrived.

They spotted him as he led them on a high-speed chase on Route 32 in Willington, then on I-84, doing speeds of 90 miles per hour.

They deployed stop sticks but he still tried to get away.

Eventually they caught him and took him into custody.

Initially, he was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, throwing objects at a motor vehicle, operating without insurance, reckless driving, engaging in a police pursuit and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was later charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit home invasion, first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A protective order was also issued, and Ballard will have to surrender his guns. He did have a gun permit.

He's being held on a $1.025 million bond. He was arraigned in court on Thursday morning and is expected back in court in June.

