Fire forces residents out of home in Hartford

A large fire forced several Hartford residents out of their Martin Street home early Thursday morning.

According to fire officials, crews got the call to respond to the fire at 67 Martin St. shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Officials said everyone in the home was able to get out of the home with the assistance of Hartford police officers.

Firefighters told Channel 3 that they believe the smoke detectors were working, which alerted those inside the building.

Krystle Conroy lives on the third floor of the multi-family house with her husband and four young children.

They were home when a fire started.

"It was scary. We were passing them through smoke. Burning our arms, trying to get them out. We were just running” she said.

The fire was contained to the second and third floors. They believe it started near the front of the home, since that's where the damage was concentrated.

“The decision was made to attack the fire from the exterior because of the heavy volume of flame," said Asst. Chief Rodney Barco, Hartford Fire Department.

Firefighters continued to put hot spots during the 6 a.m. hour.

The Hartford Fire Department fire services unit was on the scene to assist those who were displaced.

The fire marshal also responded to determine a source and cause of the fire.

While it's up to the fire marshal to make the final determination, Barco said it appears the fire may have started in an adult bedroom.

He added that the firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

"Fire crews did a great job, and we were able to salvage what's left of this building," Barco said.

The community is coming together to help the families in need.

"The community came together fast. They were here and we got bags of clothes for the kids and got stuff for us," Conroy said, adding that she feels lucky that her family is all together and safe.

