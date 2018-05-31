Gov. to sign bump stock legislation today in Hartford

Gov. Dannel Malloy held a ceremony to sign a bump stock ban into law on Thursday at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. (WFSB)

Connecticut's governor will sign legislation on Thursday banning bumps stocks and other devices that allow guns to fire like automatic weapons.

Gov. Dannel Malloy will be at a bill-signing ceremony at Bulkeley High School in Hartford to sign it into law.

Malloy proposed the legislation earlier this year after it was revealed that the device was used by the Las Vegas concert shooter. Fifty-nine people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded in Oct. 2017.

Beyond that incident, there's be an ongoing push for stricter gun laws following other mass shootings in the country.

The Connecticut Senate gave final approval for the bump stock ban earlier this month after the bill cleared the House of Representatives.

Malloy called the bill a step forward and said the state must continue to demand action to enact these measures on a national level.

However, there's been some pushback from gun advocates who feel lawmakers are eroding their Second Amendment rights.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League was critical of the legislation from the beginning.

It argued that a ban on bump stocks would not prevent someone from replicating what the device actually does.

"While the legislation is intended to promote safety, the information CCDL provided to the judiciary committee revealed that these devices are not required to mimic the act of bump-firing," said Scott Wilson, CCDL president. "Essentially, the legislature passed an insubstantial piece of legislation to appease the gun control movement."

It also said that the maker of bump stocks has since stopped making them, making the new legislation moot.

"Meanwhile, those who actually commit gun crimes in our state are let off more than 70 percent of the time via court plea bargaining deals made with prosecutors and judges," Wilson added.

