Teen shot twice in Hartford

A teen was shot twice late Wednesday night in Hartford, according to police.

Police said they responded to the area of 140 Woodland St. for reports of shots being fired just before 10:30 p.m.

They learned that the 17-year-old was wounded in the hand and the thigh.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Hartford police's major crimes unit is investigating.

