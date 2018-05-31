Stanley Black & Decker now a presenting sponsor of the Traveler's Championship

New Britain's own tool maker is now a presenting sponsor of the state's premier golf event.

The Travelers Championship announced on Thursday that Stanley Black & Decker has inked a 7-year commitment to become a presenting sponsor for the annual golf tournament.

The partnership begins this year with the June 18-24 event at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

“We are excited about the opportunity to play a larger role in one of Connecticut’s premier, world-class events,” said Don Allan, chief financial officer at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. “We see our partnership with the Travelers Championship as an extension of our efforts to help strengthen Connecticut, along with other initiatives, such as opening our new Manufactory 4.0 in Hartford and our many other community partnerships. We believe that in order to succeed in this new era of accelerating change and societal challenges, companies need to take a broader role in society and create value beyond profits, to generate a positive impact for shareholders, the environment and society.”

The partnership comes with some benefits for fans who plan to attend the tournament.

There will be additional seating, shade and cooling options.

There will also be mobile device charging stations, free wifi, upgraded restrooms and a Fan Zone expo.

“Stanley Black & Decker’s commitment to be our second Presenting Sponsor is a significant step forward for the tournament,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “To have a Connecticut company with such a significant global footprint make a seven-year pledge to align with Travelers through 2024 sets the stage for a great future.”

So far, this year's field includes defending champion Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Charley Hoffman and Jim Furyk, among others.

For tickets and information on this year’s tournament, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

