New Britain principal suspended after student brought knife to school

A New Britain school principal was suspended earlier this month after a fourth-grade student brought a knife to school.

According to a report from the school district, a DiLoreto Magnet School student brought a knife to school last month and reportedly threatened to kill other students.

The report also said the student allegedly stated he wanted “to rape and kill a specific teacher.”

The teacher had reported this incident to DiLoreto Magnet School Principal Alejandro Ortiz on April 17.

However, according to the report, there were teachers who said Ortiz “did not provide adequate guidance and support regarding the incident.”

The report says Ortiz did not call police about the incident because “he stated that he did not want students in the system.”

He did call the Dept. of Children and Families.

The teacher ended up calling police to report what happened.

A letter was sent home to parents on April 24, at the request of teachers. Teachers said they wanted to ensure parents that all students are safe.

When Ortiz met with the teacher named by the student, he said she was “a hot babe and very popular,” the report said. The report says Ortiz later apologized.

The superintendent suspended Ortiz for four days without pay.

The report said Ortiz "was insubordinate in regards to his failure to follow district procedures and protocols as well as to communicate to staff and parents."

Ortiz submitted an expulsion packet for the student on April 26, according to the report.

