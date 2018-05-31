New Britain student brought knife to school, threatened to kill peers

A New Britain school principal was suspended earlier this month after a fourth-grade student brought a knife to school.

According to a report from the school district, a DiLoreto Magnet School student brought a knife to school last month and reportedly threatened to kill other students.

The report also said the student allegedly stated he wanted “to rape and kill a specific teacher.”

The teacher had reported this incident to DiLoreto Magnet School Principal Alejandro Ortiz on April 17.

Parents said they didn't find out about this until a week later from the school, or ended up learning about it from their children.

When the boy was caught with the knife at school, he pointed out another boy who was found with a box cutter.

"Once I contacted the teacher, he said I'm just hearing about it now," said parent Amariliz Andino.

In a memo expressing concern to school administrators, fourth-grade teacher Maria Donnelly said "These two individuals asked two other students in fourth grade to bring in weapons to help carry out their planned act of violence and luckily, the other two students did not comply."

The principal suspended the two boys for eight days, according to the teacher's memo.

He alerted the Dept. of Children and Families, but didn't call police, saying he "did not want students in the system."

The school's human relations department interviewed teachers who said Ortiz needed to do more.

"First of all I'm a little upset that it took them so long to let us know," said Jesus Andino.

According to the report released by the school district, there were teachers who said Ortiz “did not provide adequate guidance and support regarding the incident," and sent a letter out to fourth-grade parents a week after the incident.

"Why did it take so long? Even if it's under investigation or not the parents should have been alerted about it," Amariliz Andino said.

When Ortiz met with the teacher named by the student, he said she was “a hot babe and very popular,” the report said. The report says Ortiz later apologized.

The superintendent suspended Ortiz for four days without pay.

The report said Ortiz "was insubordinate in regards to his failure to follow district procedures and protocols as well as to communicate to staff and parents."

Ortiz submitted an expulsion packet for the student on April 26, according to the report. School authorities cannot say whether or not the boys will be expelled at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.