Groton police look to identify convenience store larceny suspect

Police in Groton are looking to identify a man who stole from a Henny Penny store.
It happened at the convenience store on Gold Star Highway in Groton.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 444-6712.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.