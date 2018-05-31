Groton police look to identify convenience store larceny suspect - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Groton police look to identify convenience store larceny suspect

Posted: Updated:
Police are looking to identify the man accused of stealing from a gas station (Groton Police) Police are looking to identify the man accused of stealing from a gas station (Groton Police)
(Groton Police) (Groton Police)
GROTON, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Groton are looking to identify a man who stole from a Henny Penny store.

It happened at the convenience store on Gold Star Highway in Groton.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 444-6712.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.