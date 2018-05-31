HUD secretary Ben Carson to visit crumbling foundation home

The head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development will join Connecticut lawmakers to visit a home affected by the crumbling foundation epidemic.

Secretary Ben Carson, Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and Rep. Joe Courtney will visit the home of Maggie and Vincent Perracchio in Willington.

The Perracchio's home has severe cracks in its foundation due to it being made with concrete comprised of the mineral pyrrhotite. Pyrrhotite deteriorates when exposed to oxygen and water.

In central and eastern Connecticut, homeowners in dozens of towns are dealing with crumbling foundations.

Murphy, Blumenthal, Courtney and Rep. John Larson have been working with the Trump administration to try to help homeowners.

During a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting last month, Murphy invited Carson to visit Connecticut to see the damage and hear firsthand from homeowners.

For more on the state's crumbling foundation problem, here's more from the Connecticut Department of Housing.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.