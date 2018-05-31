Waterford college student headed to NASA

It’s an out of this world, dream come true for a young man from Waterford.

George Simones, 21, has been accepted into an elite four-day NASA program next month.

“I have always kept that childhood love of space. I always find myself at night staring at the stars,” Simones said.

On top of finishing up his last semester at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, Simones had to balance an intense five-week class, learning directly from NASA staff.

“It was tough, it was really tough. I would have been happy with just completing the online course but it became more of that,” Simones said, adding that he didn’t think a graphic design major would get picked to go to NASA.

The program is open to community college students across the country, but only 280 of them get to go to NASA this summer.

“George didn’t tell us he was applying until after he applied. And we were blown away,” said George’s father, Thomas Simones. “We were very proud and we couldn’t be happier for him.”

He takes off for the Langley Research Center in Virginia next month where he will spend four days working with NASA scientists to design a rover and learn about careers in science and engineering.

“I’m going to take advantage of every single one of those days. I’m going to go down there, ask as many questions as I can, meet as many people as I can and just hope for the best,” Simones said.

The graphics design major also has his sights set on the U.S. Air Force, unless, of course, a chance to be an astronaut comes first.

