PD: Sex offender exposed himself to others on Hamden trail

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to people on a trail in town.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail in Hamden.

“We were notified by folks on the canal trail that there was a man exposing himself on the trail in a section near the Hamden Hills Housing Complex," said Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra.

Police said there were plenty of people out on the trail when the man was exposing himself near a park bench.

He was identified as Francis Keen, who is a registered sex offender.

Keen was arrested and charged with public indecency, breach of peace, and risk of injury to a minor.

He has been arrested in the past for assault and exposing himself.

Police said they have officers on bike patrols along the trail, but will now be increasing presence.

“What we will do is increase our bicycle patrols on the canal trail over the coming days and weeks, ramp it up even more than what we already have. We’ll have officers out there during the evening hours as well," Wydra said.

