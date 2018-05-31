5.31.18 Pavlova with Rhubarb jam & Strawberries

Pavlova with Rhubarb jam & Strawberries
Recipe provided by: Carole Peck of Good News Restaurant and Bar
Ingredients:
(Serves 6)
Pavlova
½ c. sugar
½ c. egg whites
¼ tsp. vanilla
toasted pistachios
Instructions:
Pre-heat the oven at 200 degrees F.
Using an electric mixer fitted with a whisk, whip egg whites and add sugar 1 tbs. at a time and slowly add vanilla until incorporated and whipped to a stiff peak.
Using a piping bag fitted with a tip, pipe onto a parchment lined baking sheet, sprinkle with pistachios and bake in a 200 degree F. oven for 2 ½ hours.
Let cool in a dry place
Assembling Pavlova
1 pint fresh strawberries
2 fresh stevia leaves
Whipped cream
Trim and slice strawberries and julienne stevia, mix and set aside to macerate.
Place some rhubarb jam on a plate, top with pavlova and spread more rhubarb jam on pavlova.
Top with strawberry stevia mixture and whipped cream. Enjoy!
Rhubarb Jam
Ingredients:
1 lb. Rhubarb
½ c. water
1 c. sugar
Instructions:
Trim and cut rhubarb into ½ pieces. Add ½ cup water and 1 cup sugar and cook on medium heat at a low simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour until thick.