5.31.18 Pavlova with Rhubarb jam & Strawberries

Pavlova with Rhubarb jam & Strawberries

Recipe provided by: Carole Peck of Good News Restaurant and Bar

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

Pavlova

½ c. sugar

½ c. egg whites

¼ tsp. vanilla

toasted pistachios

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven at 200 degrees F.

Using an electric mixer fitted with a whisk, whip egg whites and add sugar 1 tbs. at a time and slowly add vanilla until incorporated and whipped to a stiff peak.

Using a piping bag fitted with a tip, pipe onto a parchment lined baking sheet, sprinkle with pistachios and bake in a 200 degree F. oven for 2 ½ hours.

Let cool in a dry place

Assembling Pavlova

1 pint fresh strawberries

2 fresh stevia leaves

Whipped cream

Trim and slice strawberries and julienne stevia, mix and set aside to macerate.

Place some rhubarb jam on a plate, top with pavlova and spread more rhubarb jam on pavlova.

Top with strawberry stevia mixture and whipped cream. Enjoy!

Rhubarb Jam

Ingredients:

1 lb. Rhubarb

½ c. water

1 c. sugar

Instructions:

Trim and cut rhubarb into ½ pieces. Add ½ cup water and 1 cup sugar and cook on medium heat at a low simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour until thick.