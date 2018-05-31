5.30.18 Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

Recipe provided by: Victoria Ward

Ingredients:

1 basket of strawberries

1 cup of sugar

Homemade or store bought country style biscuits

2 cups of ricotta strained

1 cup of honey

1 whole Lemon zest or to taste

Instructions:

Cut strawberries into halves and mix in sugar. Put aside for at least 1 hour.

Mix together ricotta, honey and zest. Put aside.

With your grill on medium heat grill strawberries for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until soft. Place back into bowl.

Place strawberries on top of biscuit and drizzle the remaining juice in the bowl.

Dollop 1 tbsp of ricotta on top and enjoy!