5.30.18 Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe provided by: Victoria Ward
Ingredients:
1 basket of strawberries
1 cup of sugar
Homemade or store bought country style biscuits
2 cups of ricotta strained
1 cup of honey
1 whole Lemon zest or to taste
Instructions:
Cut strawberries into halves and mix in sugar. Put aside for at least 1 hour.
Mix together ricotta, honey and zest. Put aside.
With your grill on medium heat grill strawberries for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until soft. Place back into bowl.
Place strawberries on top of biscuit and drizzle the remaining juice in the bowl.
Dollop 1 tbsp of ricotta on top and enjoy!