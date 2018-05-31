5.30.18 Cajun Corn on the Cob

Cajun Corn on the Cob

Recipe provided by: Victoria Ward

Ingredients:

8 ears of corn husked.

Honey

Cajun seasoning

2 garlic cloves peeled and cut in halves

1 cup of chopped parsley

Olive oil

3 tbsp of pepper

Instructions:

Take garlic cloves and rub all over the corn. Lightly drizzle your honey on corn getting front and back. Dust your corn with Cajun season coating it completely, (the seasoning should stick from the honey). Lightly drizzle olive oil and place corn on grill at medium heat. Grill each side 4-5 minutes or until the corn browns. Mix together parsley and pepper together. Sprinkle ontop of corn to taste.