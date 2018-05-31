5.30 Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Recipe provided by: Victoria Ward

Ingredients:

6 chicken breasts

Hot wing sauce of your choice or home made

4 cups of Shredded cabbage

1 stalk of celery julienne

1 whole white onion julienne

2 cups of shredded carrots or julienne

Garlic salt

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Crumbled Gorgonzola

tortillas

Instructions:

Season chicken with garlic salt, salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Place on grill. When chicken is half way done, coat with wing sauce. Once it starts to brown, add another coat. Repeat about 3 times. Shred the chicken in chunks with 2 forks. Mix together all veggies and coat with olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill tortillas evenly on both sides. About 1-2 minutes.

Place as much chicken as desired and top with your slaw. Drizzle your wing sauce on top of taco and sprinkle Gorgonzola on top!