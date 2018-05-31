Connecticut Water warns customers after two men pose as employees

Connecticut Water is warning its customers about two men who acted as employees and tried to gain access to a home in Vernon.

It happened on Thursday morning, Connecticut Water authorities said.

The two men claimed they were working for Connecticut Water and tried getting into the person’s home.

The homeowner asked them for identification, and when they were not able to provide that, he did not allow them into his home.

Instead, he contacted police and the company.

The company is reminding customers that it has a customer protection plan that will email a photo of the employee a customer has scheduled an appointment with.

“When someone says they are from a utility and knocks on the door without an appointment people need to be extra vigilant. Every Connecticut Water employee carries a photo ID, which they are happy to produce when asked by a customer,” a press release said.

Any customer who has concerns should contact the company at 1-800-286-5700.

