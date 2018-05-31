Dunkin Donuts employees use pot of coffee to fight off robber

A Newington man is facing charges after he tried to rob a Dunkin Donuts in West Hartford Thursday morning.
His robbery attempt was unsuccessful when the Dunkin Donuts workers fought him off with a broom handle and a pot of coffee.
Police said 29-year-old Nicholas Moore tried to rob the Dunkin Donuts on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, threatening the employees with a hypodermic needle.
After the employees fought him off, he went around the corner to Dexter Avenue in Hartford and stole a car.
Hartford police later found him and arrested him.
He was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree robbery and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.
Moore is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.