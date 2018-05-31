Dunkin Donuts employees use pot of coffee to fight off robber

A Newington man is facing charges after he tried to rob a Dunkin Donuts in West Hartford Thursday morning.

His robbery attempt was unsuccessful when the Dunkin Donuts workers fought him off with a broom handle and a pot of coffee.

Police said 29-year-old Nicholas Moore tried to rob the Dunkin Donuts on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford, threatening the employees with a hypodermic needle.

After the employees fought him off, he went around the corner to Dexter Avenue in Hartford and stole a car.

Hartford police later found him and arrested him.

He was charged with criminal attempt at second-degree robbery and criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny.

Moore is being held on a $50,000 bond.

