An unsettled start to the month of June!

9:20 PM UPDATE...

The sky is overcast across the state at this time and there is some spotty light rain and drizzle. Temperatures range from 63 degrees in Warren and Washington to 69 degrees in Hartford and East Hartford. Dew point temperatures are mostly in the low and middle 60s, which means the air is moderately humid. Winds are light, generally 8 mph or less. There are areas of light fog. The visibility is 1.5 miles in New Haven and 3 miles in Danbury, Waterbury, and Bridgeport.

Previous Discussion....

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at Bradley was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

For Bridgeport, May 2018 will be the 4th warmest on record all by itself. The average temperature will come in at 62.6 degrees. The warmest May was in 1991 when the average temperature was 64.4 degrees followed by May 2015 (63.1 degrees), and May 2012 is in third place (62.9 degrees).

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A warm front will approach New England from the south and west. Therefore, the sky will be cloudy and we'll have showers, drizzle and areas of fog. The fog could become locally dense especially near the coast where moist air will flow across the cold water in Long Island Sound. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and 60s this evening and overnight lows will remain in the 60s. Dew point temperatures will be in the 60s as well. That means it is going to be a mild, muggy night.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1ST…

The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut tomorrow and that means the month of June will start out warm and humid. Highs will range from 80-85 away from the coast and dew point temperatures will rise close to 70 degrees. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the morning then we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While we don’t expect a washout, some showers and storms will produce very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with tropical moisture. Some partial sunshine will likely mix with the clouds at times.

The front will move through the state slowly Friday night and the threat of heavy showers and thunder will continue. It is going to be a mild, muggy night with areas of fog and lows 65-70.

THE WEEKEND…

The front will slowly drift to the south of New England on Saturday, but moisture will linger. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely, but they may decrease in coverage toward evening. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures are expected to peak in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The air will be quite humid, but it may start to dry out a bit later in the day.

A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southward into Southern New England on Sunday. Therefore, we expect a dry day. A northeasterly flow could keep the sky generally cloudy, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we had intervals of sunshine. It won’t be a perfect day, but it should be pretty nice for outdoor activities. We are forecasting highs 70-75 away from the coast. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs mostly in the 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and quite cool both days with periods of rain and highs only in the 50s and lower 60s. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will cause a strong east to northeasterly breeze. The storm will depart Tuesday night and that is when the rain will come to an end.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

Both days are looking much better, although an approaching cold front could produce a few showers by late Thursday. Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. Thursday should be partly sunny and warmer with highs 80-85.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”