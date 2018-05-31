Junes starts warm, humid and unsettled!

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 appears to come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, ranking this May as a tie with 1965 for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area! Bridgeport’s average temperature for May, 62.6 degrees, also ranked as the 4th warmest on record!

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at Bradley was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal. At Bridgeport, the total came in at 3.41” …a 0.39” deficit.

TODAY, JUNE 1ST…

We’re starting the day with dense fog all across Connecticut, reducing visibilities at times and in some towns down to less than a quarter of a mile! This is compliments of a moist, onshore flow as a warm front moves into the region. The warm front will progress through the state and bring even higher humidity (dew points eventually go to 70 or higher this afternoon). Highs will range from 80-85 away from the coast, where the mercury will top out in the 70s. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the morning then we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. While we don’t expect a washout, some showers and storms will produce very heavy rain since the atmosphere will be loaded with tropical moisture. At times, there could be peeks of sunshine, but it will be primarily cloudy.

Tonight, we expect a continued chance for showers… and more fog will develop, lows will range from 65 to 70.

THE WEEKEND…

A cold front entering the region will continue the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday. Despite abundant cloud cover, we expect temperatures to peak in the 70s to near 80 degrees. The air will be quite humid, but it may start to dry out a bit later in the day.

A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southward into Southern New England on Sunday. Therefore, we expect a dry day. A northeasterly flow could keep the sky generally cloudy, but we do expect intervals of sunshine. While not perfect, it a big improvement over Saturday’s weather. We are forecasting highs 70-75 away from the coast over the second half of the weekend. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs mostly in the 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and there is a good chance it will spread rain northward into Connecticut. It’ll be overcast and quite cool both days with periods of rain and highs only in the 50s and lower 60s. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will cause a strong east to northeasterly breeze.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY…

Both days are looking much better, Wednesday should be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the 70s. Thursday should be partly sunny and warmer with highs 80-85. But an approaching cold front could produce some rain late in the day.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON…

NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

