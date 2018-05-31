Start of June brings chance for rain, thunderstorms

It’s going to be an unsettled start to the month of June, as the chance for rain and a thunderstorm lingers for Friday morning.

Overnight, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the sky will be cloudy, and showers will develop after midnight.

There could be areas of fog as well, especially near the coast.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s as the night goes on.

Then the humidity will kick in.

“The warm front will lift away to the north of Connecticut tomorrow and that means the month of June will start out warm and humid,” DePrest said.

There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday morning, and then there will be scattered showers for the rest of the day.

Some storms could produce heavy rain on Friday, since “the atmosphere will be loaded with tropical moisture,” DePrest said.

There could be some partial sun that mixes with the clouds.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s inland, and the 70s along the coast.

The threat for heavy showers and thunder continues on Friday night.

“It is going to be a mild, muggy night with areas of fog and lows 65-70,” DePrest said.

The front will move south on Saturday, but the moisture will linger.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely, but they may decrease toward the evening.

“Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures are expected to peak in the 70s to near 80 degrees,” DePrest said. “The air will be quite humid, but it may start to dry out a bit later in the day.”

Sunday will be dry, but it’ll be cloudy. There will be some intervals of sunshine though.

“It won’t be a perfect day, but it should be pretty nice for outdoor activities,” DePrest said.

Temperatures will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

