Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of CT State Trooper death

Flags have been lowered to half-staff after a CT State Trooper lost his battle with cancer (Governor Malloy)

A Connecticut State Police Trooper passed away on Thursday.

Trooper First Class Walter Greene passed away in the line of duty following a courageous battle with cancer as a result of his response and service in support of New York City in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy directed all U.S. and state flags in CT to be lowered at half-staff in honor of Greene.

Greene was a member of the 101st Training Troop and most recently was assigned to the Traffic Services Unit.

“Our hearts are with the family of Trooper First Class Walter Greene – a man who dedicated his life’s work to protecting the people of Connecticut and our country,” Governor Malloy said. “He is a hero and passionately served our nation in the Marine Corps before joining the Connecticut State Police. Men like Trooper First Class Greene personify what it means to give back to the community and to dedicate one’s life work in the name of others.”

Greene served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before joining the Connecticut State Police in 1990.

He was assigned to Troops A and G during his career, as well as the Statewide Cooperative Crime Control Task Force.

Flags will remain at half-staff in his honor until further notice.

