Philips to close Wallingford location

Philips, a global electronics giant, announced they will be closing their manufacturing facility in Wallingford.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro confirmed the business will be outsourcing possibly hundreds of jobs to Mexico and Costa Rica.

"Philips's decision to outsource manufacturing jobs from Connecticut is shocking, and reinforces what I have been saying for months: this tax scam for the rich has created even greater incentives for companies to continue shipping our jobs overseas. Big multinational corporations and Wall Street are reaping the benefits of huge tax cuts from President Trump and Paul Ryan—all the while Americans are losing their jobs,” said DeLauro.

Philips officials were not immediately available for a comment on the closure.

