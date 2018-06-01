Mom shot and killed in front of her children in New Haven

A woman was shot and killed on Wilmot Road in New Haven Thursday night. (WFSB)

Tramaine Marquese Poole is wanted in connection with this deadly shooting (New Haven Police/WFSB)

Police are looking for a man who may be responsible for shooting and killing a mother in front of her children in New Haven Thursday night.

The shooting happened on Wilmot Road near the intersection of Wintergreen Avenue.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was shot and killed while inside a car. Her two children, ages 6 and 11, were inside the car with her at that time.

Her identification has not yet been released. Detectives believe the victim was specifically targeted by the shooter.

Some people in the area said they actually heard the shots.

This shooting also may be connected to another shooting that happened on May 7 on Henry Street. In that incident, a 36-year-old woman said she had been shot by her husband.

The shooter in both of these cases remains at large. The suspect is believed to be 41 years old Tramaine Marquese Poole, of New Haven. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal are assisting New Haven Police in locating Poole.

They are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Poole. Any information will be considered confidential.

While Channel 3 was on Wintergreen Avenue, a family member said the woman who was murdered on Thursday night was friends with Poole's wife and that she was with her when Poole allegedly shot her back in May.

Neighbors said they can't believe it.

“Children involved, a woman, [it's] sad you know," said a man who only identified himself as John from New Haven. "There’s not too much you can do, hopefully the children are right, family be there for them. It's a sad situation, very sad.”

Poole is described as being about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds.

He has short dark-brown hair, brown eyes and is clean-shaven. He has tattoos on both arms. He may be wearing a disguise including a dreadlock wig, police said.

Poole has a lengthy criminal record, including weapons convictions and a pending drug charge.

There is an active arrest warrant for him regarding the May 7 shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

People with information on Poole's whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.

