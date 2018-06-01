PD: Woman shot and killed in New Haven

Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in New Haven on Thursday night.

The shooting was reported on Wilmot Road near the intersection of Wintergreen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a woman who “had been fatally shot in her car,” police said.

Police said the woman, whose name and age was not released, was “targeted” by the suspected shooter.

The suspected shooter “remains at large” and detectives from the New Haven Police Department Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Identification are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. People can also text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). Police said calls may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.