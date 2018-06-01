Silver Alert issued for missing Stratford man

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man from Stratford.

According to police, Owen Murray, 82, was last seen May 31 and might be driving a red, 2017 Lincoln MKC bearing CT registration AH59296.

Murray is described as a white male with white hair and brown eyes. He is about 6'3" and weighs about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford Police at 203-385-4145.

