Man injured in drive-by shooting

A man was injured Thursday night after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Hartford.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on Harold Street after receiving reports of a person shot as well as a Shot Spotter activation.

Police found 37-year-old John Paul Jones sitting in his car on Harold Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers found that a car pulled up to Jones' vehicle and fire multiple shots at him.

Police do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

