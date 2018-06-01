3 bodies discovered in Springfield after kidnapping victim comes forward

The investigation shifted from the home to the garage and yard on Thursday. (WFSB)

Three bodies were found at a home on Page Boulevard in Springfield, MA this week. (WFSB)

Three bodies were found in a home in Springfield, MA, just days after a woman told police she was abused and held captive by a man investigators believe lives there.

The Hampden County district attorney said they haven't linked the two cases; however more information is expected to be released on Friday.

The district attorney said investigators expected to be at the home on Page Boulevard for days to come.

Springfield police said 40-year-old Stewart Weldon led them on a pursuit on Sunday. They initially tried to stop him for a broken tail light.

According to documents obtained by Channel 3, Weldon's female passenger was found with serious injuries, including a broken jaw, a badly infected leg and stab wounds.

She was interviewed by investigators.

She told them Weldon had been holding her captive and abused her. She also said Weldon would "kill her."

The Hampden County district attorney said they're not labeling Weldon as a suspect in the discovery of the bodies.

Thursday, the investigation shifted from the home to the yard and garage on Page Boulevard.

Police believe Weldon had been living in the home.

“The thoughts that have been going through my mind is that it could have been my children [or] my wife missing and I didn’t know where they were and they could have been less than 100 yards away," said Stefan Davis, a neighbor.

Weldon is being held on a $1 million bail for the case involving the woman.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.