Detectives continue to search property where 3 bodies were found

Three bodies were found in a home in Springfield, MA, just days after a woman told police she was abused and held captive by a man investigators believe lives there.

The Hampden County district attorney said they haven't linked the two cases, but the investigation remains active.

The district attorney said investigators are expected to be at the home on Page Boulevard for days to come.

On Friday, police said they've been utilizing special ground-penetrating radar technology to continue their search of the property.

"Part of our search involves some hand digging," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

It all started on Sunday, when Springfield police said 40-year-old Stewart Weldon led them on a pursuit. They initially tried to stop him for a broken tail light.

Police said Weldon allegedly put his car in reverse at one point and hit a cruiser, but police were able to arrest him and found a knife on him.

According to documents obtained by Channel 3, Weldon's female passenger was found with serious injuries, including a broken jaw, a badly infected leg and stab wounds.

She was interviewed by investigators, and said Weldon had been holding her captive and abused her. She also said Weldon would "kill her."

Channel 3 confirmed on Friday that she and Weldon had a child together in December.

"Last year he came by to visit me with his daughter but that was it, I haven't seen them at all since last year. They used to live right next door to us," said Theresa Jenkins, who is Welden's aunt.

She said he had a troubled past.

"He just had a lot of problems. He always did, He really should've been taking medication," she said.

The Hampden County district attorney said they're not labeling Weldon as a suspect in the discovery of the bodies at his home, at this time.

The ages, genders, and identities of the bodies have not yet been released.

"The search has been very thorough, it's very painstaking, it's very much ongoing and it remains active," Gulluni said.

Thursday, the investigation shifted from the home to the yard and garage on Page Boulevard. Another tent and barricades were put in place.

Police believe Weldon had been living in the home with his mom.

The home and the Dept. of Children and Families confirmed a child was taken into emergency custody from the home.

Court documents show Weldon has an extensive criminal history, with 16 arrests in Massachusetts, and more in New Jersey.

Neighbors found the news very unsettling.

“It’s a really tough conversation and not one I thought I’d have any time soon, especially with my 8-year-old, said Stacy Serrano, who lives across the street. “Our families pray and hope that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

“The thoughts that have been going through my mind is that it could have been my children [or] my wife missing and I didn’t know where they were and they could have been less than 100 yards away," said Stefan Davis, a neighbor.

Weldon is being held on a $1 million bail for the case involving the woman.

