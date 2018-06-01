National Donut Day hopes to mark a sweet start to summer

National Donut Day is Friday.

A number of businesses, including Dunkin' Donuts, hope the day drums up some business and sweetens the start of summer.

Customers can enjoy a free classic doughnut of their choice on June 1 with the purchase of any beverage. It's while supplies last, but Dunkin' Donuts said the offer is good all day nationwide.

Classic donuts include Boston kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate and strawberry frosted with sprinkles.

Cumberland Farms customers is offering a similar deal. It said people can get a free doughnut with the purchase of a dispensed beverage. However, its offer is only good until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The beverages include a Farmhouse Blend hot or iced coffee and Chill Zone drinks.

Walmart is also getting in on the action.

The retailer said it is giving away 1.2 million doughnuts nationwide. Customers simply have to walk into the store.

Krispy Kreme is also offering one free doughnut to each customer at participating stores in the country.

Papa John's has doughnut holes; however, customers will have to wait a day.

The pizza chain has free doughnut holes with the purchase of any two pizzas with the promo code "DONUT."

Another unconventional restaurant chain, Burger King, is offering its first flame-grilled donut. However, customers will have to drive to New York or Boston to try it with the purchase of a special edition Whopper.

Tim Horton's could give customers free doughnuts for a year. Again, they'll have to travel for it. They can visit the location on Buffalo, NY for a chance at the prize.

According to Dunkin' Donuts, National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. It's typically recognized the first Friday of June every year.

