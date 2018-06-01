Alleged drunk driver caused car to crash into Griffin Hospital ER

A crash sent a vehicle into the emergency room entrance of Griffin Hospital in Derby. (Storm Engine Co. 2 Facebook)

An alleged drunk driver caused a car to crash into the emergency room entrance for Griffin Hospital in Derby early Friday morning.

The hospital said it happened around 2:15 a.m.

Police said a 51-year-old man was driving on Division Street when he veered off the road and hit an unoccupied parked car that was in the parking lot of the emergency room.

That collision caused the parked car to crash into the building.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police said this is now a driving under the influence investigation.

"Thanks to the exceptional work of the local first responders, Derby Police and Fire departments, and the staff in Griffin’s Emergency, Engineering, Environmental Services, and Security departments," Griffin Hospital posted to its Twitter account. "The main entrance to the Emergency Department is repaired and we are open for care."

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.