Car slams into Derby hospital emergency room entrance

A car crashed into the emergency room entrance for Griffin Hospital in Derby early Friday morning.

The hospital said it happened around 2:15 a.m. and was caused by an accident in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported and the hospital remains open.

The hospital said local building officials inspected the scene. While there was damage, they found no structural issues.

"Thanks to the exceptional work of the local first responders, Derby Police and Fire departments, and the staff in Griffin’s Emergency, Engineering, Environmental Services, and Security departments," Griffin Hospital posted to its Twitter account. "The main entrance to the Emergency Department is repaired and we are open for care."

