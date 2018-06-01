Threatening note leads to police presence at Prospect Elementary School

A threatening note found in a classroom at a school in Prospect prompted an increased police presence on Friday.

The note was found at Prospect Elementary School.

According to superintendent Michael Yamin, two students in a 5th grade classroom found it.

"We do not have concerns about your child's safety today and do not feel the note has real validity," Yamin wrote in a letter to parents. "However, we do take these events seriously and will continue with due diligence to increase our safety precautions throughout the day."

Yamin said police will be onsite, along with additional support staff and two Regional School District 16 security guards.

While investigators have not been able to figure out who wrote the note, they said the investigation is ongoing.

